Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Position in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781 as Valuation Were Volatile; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Intersect Capital Has Lifted by $456,165 Its Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lp owns 135 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 1.41% or 579,183 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Com has 99,617 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,232 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,380 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 657,265 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Raymond James Fincl Serv reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 0.25% or 3,880 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.8% or 740,257 shares. Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or owns 2,895 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argent Tru reported 55,877 shares. Benin Management stated it has 3,857 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).