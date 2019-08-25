Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $371,781 as Market Value Were Volatile; Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Position in Viasat (VSAT) by $3.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 45,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 17,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 298,008 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More news for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 13,300 shares. Fiera Capital holds 299,560 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 15,000 shares. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,883 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1.23M shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.14% or 195,548 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 19,604 shares. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,999 shares. Smith Moore reported 80,557 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 113,700 shares. City Of London Mgmt Com Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 46,593 are owned by Stifel. Hl Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is ViaSat (VSAT) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Viasat Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.