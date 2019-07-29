Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $736,406 as Stock Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Its Stake

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 1.40 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 4,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.13. About 976,468 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cons Disc Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 10,820 shares to 48,067 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 17.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

