Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake By $301,265; Docusign (DOCU) SI Decreased By 5.45%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) had a decrease of 5.45% in short interest. DOCU’s SI was 8.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.45% from 8.68M shares previously. With 2.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s short sellers to cover DOCU’s short positions. The SI to Docusign Inc’s float is 9.67%. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.53 million shares traded. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DOCU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Technology Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Switch; 24/05/2018 – A former DocuSign CEO just raised $47 million as his startup gets closer to a $100 million milestone; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 29/05/2018 – DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles; 30/04/2018 Dell Technologies Capital Announces Strong Exit & Investment Momentum in its First Year Out of Stealth

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 41.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 4,825 shares with $431,000 value, down from 8,210 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $142.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.48 billion. The firm offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 4.89% above currents $293.71 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

