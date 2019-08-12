Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $301,265; State Auto Finl (STFC) Stake Maintained by Earnest Partners Llc

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in State Auto Finl (STFC) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.22% . The institutional investor held 750,027 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, up from 740,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in State Auto Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 111,419 shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 01/05/2018 – State Auto Labs Fund Invests in Matterport; 23/03/2018 State Auto Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 17C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, STATE AUTO P&C TERMINATED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS MATURING IN JULY 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares 108th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 3,316 shares. Farmers Retail Bank owns 81 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Argent Com has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lifeplan Gp stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westwood Gru stated it has 4,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,699 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,537 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has invested 2.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pnc Fincl Serv has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 140,743 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 127 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3.30M shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aristotle Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4.82% or 3.04M shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Markel Stock in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for P&C Insurance Industry Appears Gloomy – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On State Auto Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “State Auto hopes to turn things around after a rough first half of the year – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,975 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Lantow Michelle, worth $31,025 on Tuesday, August 6.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55,052 shares to 401,334 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 375,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.51M shares, and cut its stake in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold STFC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Security Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 2,020 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc invested in 16,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 25,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl has 0% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Carroll Assocs invested in 0% or 10 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 33,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). State Street Corp owns 321,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 3.24M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 25,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 190,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0% or 1,338 shares.