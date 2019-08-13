Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $2.35 Million as Shares Rose; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position Has Lifted by Bamco Inc

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 145.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 17,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 30,122 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 12,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 391,024 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 16549.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 290,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 292,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 610,822 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 37,540 shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $246.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,310 shares, and cut its stake in Manchester United Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rexford Industrial (REXR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial’s Focus In Southern California Should Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 87,619 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. 30,291 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Art Advisors Lc owns 0.06% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 29,700 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 203,318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.37M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 40,217 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 15,175 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Comerica Natl Bank holds 53,906 shares. First Republic Invest invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). D E Shaw & accumulated 0.01% or 269,465 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,769 shares to 1,787 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 10,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,045 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc owns 166,508 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 66,260 shares. 12,431 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1.17M shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 2,633 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 8,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp stated it has 50,422 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares Tru owns 396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 68,904 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1,573 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 23 shares stake.