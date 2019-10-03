Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 13,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.54 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 59,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 55,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 2.65M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,300 shares to 27,134 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

