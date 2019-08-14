Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Earnest Partners Has Boosted By $739,551 Its Franklin Elec Co (FELE) Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 28.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 19,386 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 87,306 shares with $1.71M value, up from 67,920 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Earnest Partners Llc increased Franklin Elec Co (FELE) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 14,501 shares as Franklin Elec Co (FELE)’s stock declined 3.12%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 2.11M shares with $107.84 million value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Franklin Elec Co now has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 71,897 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) stake by 5,836 shares to 1.01 million valued at $143.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stake by 1,886 shares and now owns 594,167 shares. Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 7,765 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 43,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105 shares. Ls Invest Limited Company accumulated 3,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 2,355 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,946 shares stake. 83,950 were reported by California Employees Retirement. 7,390 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 353,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,672 were reported by United Advisers Ltd Liability Com. 10,978 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Acquires First Sales, LLC Nasdaq:FELE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Electric Co (NASDAQ:FELE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Electric Co has $54 highest and $52 lowest target. $53’s average target is 16.41% above currents $45.53 stock price. Franklin Electric Co had 2 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.44% above currents $138.6 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,427 shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 3.79% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton owns 11,279 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Bainco Intl has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited holds 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 46,773 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Company accumulated 319,825 shares. Swedbank holds 10.23 million shares or 5.74% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.86% or 9.57M shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,366 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 364,813 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap holds 3.21% or 2.18M shares. Fagan Associates Inc holds 96,593 shares. Amer Assets Inv Ltd Company reported 124,100 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co has 4.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).