Oakmont Partners Has Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $795,312; Market Valuation Rose; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position Boosted by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 16,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 1.19 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $41.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,603 shares to 8,092 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,787 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).