Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Its Position by $666,330 as Stock Value Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 10.66 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldilocks Environment Extremely Bullish For Newmont Goldcorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

