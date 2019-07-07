Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Last Week NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Coverage

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 28.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,145 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 10,421 shares with $1.08M value, down from 14,566 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital upgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) rating on Monday, May 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $5.5000 target. See NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $7.2500 New Target: $5.5000 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $4.5000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $9.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Retail Bank holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 326,606 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 6,482 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,840 shares. 36,725 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company owns 201,481 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 27,444 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 12.72M shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited has 168,561 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 12,882 shares. Everence Capital holds 1.09% or 59,943 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon & Associates holds 24,119 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,569 shares. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 85,958 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 9,468 shares to 26,341 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 7,585 shares and now owns 13,786 shares. Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $201.70 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 2,662 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv holds 1.7% or 199,453 shares in its portfolio. 29 are owned by Pnc Finance Ser Gru Inc Inc. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 36,115 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 80,473 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has 179,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 1.20 million shares. Hillsdale Inv owns 63,400 shares. Regions accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 90,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 95,271 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt accumulated 140,000 shares.

