Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Parkwood Has Upped Stake by $1.62 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 44,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 4.60 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 10,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $332.35. About 2.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.48 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 41,467 shares to 45,916 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 17,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 4.60M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.01% stake. Monetary Group accumulated 1.69% or 11,203 shares. Alps Advisors reported 12,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.90 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 14,889 shares. Garde Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,087 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerce Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 5,317 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,028 shares. 43,590 are held by Jacobs & Ca. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 132,051 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 4,623 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1,832 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wills Fin owns 7,921 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 244,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 1.28M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 192,932 shares. 400 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Lpl Ltd Co accumulated 133,194 shares. 1 are owned by Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 9,004 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Moreover, Prelude Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 19,009 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 62,772 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,402 are owned by Sigma Planning. Atria Ltd Llc has 17,256 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 1.25 million shares. Clean Yield, Vermont-based fund reported 32 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.