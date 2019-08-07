Oakmont Partners Has Decreased By $656,526 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 38.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,658 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 4,327 shares with $1.07M value, down from 6,985 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $231.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $243.28. About 173,158 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9700 target in Friday, May 17 report. Citigroup maintained Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Friday, April 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. See Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $95 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $87 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Eagle Materials Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 62,889 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 40,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P has 149,950 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,700 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 122,148 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4,395 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,892 shares. Empyrean Ptnrs Lp reported 0.39% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rockshelter Cap Lc invested in 95,534 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 118 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,649 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd reported 34,223 shares stake. Cwm reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 898,712 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 9,262 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 87.37 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 6,419 shares to 70,819 valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 41,467 shares and now owns 45,916 shares. Ishares Tr (QUAL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.