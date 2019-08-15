Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Position by $3.55 Million; Market Value Rose; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Declined While Bank Of Italy Has Increased Its Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.50M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,787 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 20,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Mgmt accumulated 5,216 shares. Peoples Financial Services invested in 0.47% or 4,800 shares. 100 are owned by Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd. Moreover, First National Bank And Co Of Newtown has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,905 shares. Epoch Prns Incorporated reported 686,706 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.37% or 49.39 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 94,355 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Midas Mngmt Corporation stated it has 14,450 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Steinberg Glob Asset accumulated 13,991 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Llc reported 3,885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 25,932 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.11% or 2,926 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 10,462 shares to 14,629 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

