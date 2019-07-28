Oakmont Partners Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (IENVF) Shorts Raised By 20.67%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 28.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,072 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 10,084 shares with $959,000 value, down from 14,156 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF) had an increase of 20.67% in short interest. IENVF’s SI was 3.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.67% from 2.77 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4770 days are for INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s short sellers to cover IENVF’s short positions. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. It develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas , and ethane in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates approximately 2,900 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines with an aggregate design capacity of approximately 16,501 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd); 10 compressor stations with an aggregate of approximately 586,310 horsepower; 190 km of pipelines with a design capacity of approximately 34,000 barrels per day for the transportation of LPG; 224 km of pipelines with a transportation capacity of approximately 239 MMcfd of ethane; and an LPG terminal in Guadalajara with a total storage capacity of 80,000 barrels.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 19,386 shares to 87,306 valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,557 shares and now owns 68,975 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

