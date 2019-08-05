Oakmont Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781; Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Shareholder Loews Trimmed Stake by $2.88 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 15.04 million shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Co invested in 2.24% or 1.26M shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 197,820 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 792,173 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Company holds 81,737 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc holds 25,200 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited reported 10,257 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 0.12% or 198,351 shares. Richmond Hill Inv Co Ltd Partnership holds 449,954 shares or 15.28% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Llc holds 26,730 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Edgemoor Advisors holds 268,620 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.04 million shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 5,394 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

