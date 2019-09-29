Oakmont Partners Has Cut Deere & Co (DE) Holding By $920,040; World Fuel Services (INT) Sentiment Is 1.15

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,576 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 28,781 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 34,357 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%

World Fuel Services Corp (INT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 108 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 94 cut down and sold holdings in World Fuel Services Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 59.54 million shares, down from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding World Fuel Services Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 68 New Position: 40.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 4.29% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation for 252,450 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 754,461 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 47,648 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.21% in the stock. River Road Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.11M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 408,384 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has risen 42.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Join the â€œGetting to Zero Coalitionâ€ Focused on Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.12% above currents $166.26 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. Bank of America maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 100 shares. Barclays Plc owns 436,270 shares. Fruth Management holds 11,013 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd holds 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 58 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 52,638 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Llc holds 3,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.18% or 536,104 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,350 shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Main Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,070 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 1,250 shares. State Street Corp owns 12.54M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Markel Corp reported 1.01M shares stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 205,000 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.