Oakmont Partners Has Cut By $920,040 Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Shorts at Booking Holdings (BKNG) Lowered By 19.77%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,576 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 28,781 shares with $4.77M value, down from 34,357 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 506,105 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) had a decrease of 19.77% in short interest. BKNG’s SI was 1.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.77% from 1.47 million shares previously. With 407,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s short sellers to cover BKNG’s short positions. The SI to Booking Holdings Inc’s float is 2.55%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $14.43 during the last trading session, reaching $2049.47. About 112,253 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 7.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 07/03/2018 – Local New Hampshire Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 22/04/2018 – DJ BOOKING HOLDINGS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKNG); 19/04/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS INC – ACQUISITION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY FAREHARBOR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Local Alaska Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings Sees 2Q Rev Growth 11.5% to 15.5%; 07/03/2018 – Local Illinois Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com Announces Milestone of Five Million Reported Listings in Homes, Apartments and Other Unique Places to Stay; 08/05/2018 – JOHN W. BROWN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AGODA; 25/05/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Internal projections from Airbnb and Booking Holdings suggest that the two may be neck and neck in

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.13 billion. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing clients to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The firm also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to clients and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.11M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

