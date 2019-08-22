Oakmont Partners Has Cut By $656,526 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics has $2 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 197.62% above currents $0.588 stock price. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. See Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) latest ratings:

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 38.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,658 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 4,327 shares with $1.07M value, down from 6,985 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $227.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 12.89% above currents $240.35 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts holds 41.73 million shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 38 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 199,205 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,500 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bell Savings Bank has 3,290 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 7,220 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. First Merchants invested in 0.87% or 21,915 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 624 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 439 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 5.88M shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 16,960 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 17,548 shares to 22,548 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 10,604 shares and now owns 110,093 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.94 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.25 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The stock increased 2.26% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.588. About 100,301 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 82.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss $14.4M; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Initial Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results From Single Ascending Dose Study Support Advancement; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: RGLS4326 Phase I Study on Track; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Initiates Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of ADPKD; 07/03/2018 Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 03/05/2018 – Regulus to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Bd of Directors