Oakmont Partners Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $580,944; Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Brookfield Asset Management Cl (BAM) Position by $23.94 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc Cl (BAM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 509,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 8.79 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.02M, down from 9.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 100,184 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 1,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 6,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $381.5. About 128,453 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 7,829 shares to 34,539 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keystone Financial Planning Inc invested in 14,187 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.07% or 29,351 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 4.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,538 shares. 2,958 were accumulated by Mitchell Cap. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 479,432 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 252 shares. 103 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. Steadfast Cap LP reported 608,777 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Covington Cap Management has 1.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.17% or 2,349 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 12 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 1.36M shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 1.68M shares stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG) by 2,796 shares to 4,634 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

