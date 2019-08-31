Oakmont Partners Decreased Stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.47M market cap company. It closed at $13.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Colony Capital (CLNY) Misses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 17,458 shares. 2,216 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc. Muzinich Comm owns 304 shares. Ems Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kbc Gp Nv holds 48,686 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 67,937 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Vanguard Gru holds 0.19% or 10.61M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 168,383 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,260 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 65 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 430 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).