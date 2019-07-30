Oakmont Partners Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $426,935; Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding By $1.19 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 30,497 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock rose 14.53%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 756,001 shares with $30.00M value, up from 725,504 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $28.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 514,363 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 28.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,145 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 10,421 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 14,566 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 29,696 shares to 117,077 valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 312,984 shares and now owns 35,494 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 450 were accumulated by First Financial In. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 109,509 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 316,961 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 51,488 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 104,991 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 411,407 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 9,894 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Td Asset has 333,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Qs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Blackrock Inc reported 7.03M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc stated it has 968,218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,557 shares to 68,975 valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 17,831 shares and now owns 30,122 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited reported 19,732 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Federated Pa invested in 5.24M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 0.07% or 4,700 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 58,672 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Llp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Yhb Advsr has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Asset Communication Lc has 26,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duff And Phelps Invest Management holds 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 27,100 shares. Founders Mngmt Limited Com owns 7,163 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 3.74% or 211,050 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New England Research & Management accumulated 0.97% or 13,851 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).