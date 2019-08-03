Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile; Gmt Capital Maintains Position in Citigroup (C)

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62M, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares to 121,327 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc stated it has 333 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 299,560 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,617 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 107,999 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser invested in 0% or 62,469 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Karpus has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Management stated it has 120,588 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Eck stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co reported 361,466 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Commerce Incorporated has 13,300 shares. 1607 Prtn Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 113,700 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares to 7.89M shares, valued at $281.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 726,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

