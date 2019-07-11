Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $444,480; Smithfield Trust Company Position In Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Was Increased

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 59,027 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $153.96. About 129,624 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 708 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com has 62,646 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 116,020 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 551,276 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,588 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,215 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,826 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,339 shares. American Int Group Inc owns 92,622 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 116,550 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com stated it has 476,658 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 5,550 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 54 shares. Raymond James Associate has 10,669 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 87,976 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Amgen, Alarm, Werner Enterprises, Churchill Downs, Markel, and AAR â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Announces Preliminary Results of Cash Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,925 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 263,695 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Florida-based Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 36,970 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.37% or 211,703 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Llc accumulated 2,870 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited accumulated 1,781 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 68,089 shares. Illinois-based Country Trust National Bank has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 2,442 shares. Violich Cap Management has invested 0.3% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 36,278 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 5,202 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Stocks Are Due for a Dividend Increase – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clorox Still Too Pricey – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox shuffles leaders as COO resigns post – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox Is Neither A Bear Market Panacea Nor A Bull Market Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox’s Shares Aren’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.21M for 20.81 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 684 shares to 4,691 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).