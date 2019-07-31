Oakmont Partners Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Position by $301,265; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $303.5. About 837,241 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 485,222 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.72 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was made by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.33 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

