Oakmont Partners Cut Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $371,781 as Share Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Upped by Menlo Advisors Llc

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 49,578 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE trader: I’m surprised stocks aren’t down more off the trade and Rosenstein headlines – Yahoo News” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Nike, China’s Been Doing It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2017.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1 shares. Peoples Fincl owns 1,715 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 29,425 shares. Moreover, Karpus Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,883 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 15,550 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 172,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 14,000 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 49,002 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 150,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hasbro’s Earnings Magic Returns for Round 2; Stock Soars 10% – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,613 were reported by First Merchants. Lipe & Dalton reported 2,400 shares. Hilton Cap Management has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,491 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.08% or 21,592 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,337 shares. Dean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,861 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,863 shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur Godfrey Lc has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca holds 123,138 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.33% or 42,801 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4,929 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 7,749 shares stake. Cypress Cap Gru reported 19,342 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).