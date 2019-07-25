Oakmont Partners Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Pecaut & Company Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 30.24M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 8,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,873 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 2.84M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evercore Continues to Hold a Bullish View on Bank of America (BAC) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 7,839 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated owns 44,640 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 162,718 shares. 619,694 were accumulated by Heritage Mngmt. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 106,415 shares. Virtu, New York-based fund reported 44,540 shares. 14,299 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 73,500 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 6.33M shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100,178 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stock Yards Financial Bank & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Dumais Michael R. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer Res has invested 7.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bp Plc invested in 0.42% or 85,000 shares. 1,614 are owned by Pictet North America Sa. Burns J W Inc invested in 0.94% or 30,058 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,530 shares. Stanley reported 17,815 shares. Linscomb Williams has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,550 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 127,097 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peoples Financial Services Corporation has 11,207 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Da Davidson And has 459,548 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.41% or 694,983 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 82,795 shares. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 56,000 shares.