Oakmont Partners Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 62.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 57,600 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 34,711 shares with $4.44 million value, down from 92,311 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.90 million shares traded or 57.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 62.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 6,025 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 3,544 shares with $237,000 value, down from 9,569 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $66.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 6.89M shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock or 350 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 124,600 shares to 326,361 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 26,546 shares. Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rex Cap Ltd invested 0.32% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Csat Advisory LP holds 0% or 48 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Asset Management reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks stated it has 402,558 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.71% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 82,500 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.02% or 708 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 40,586 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 0.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hl Services Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,165 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9.11 million shares. Macquarie Gru has 1.01 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cibc holds 55,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 9,973 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 41,467 shares to 45,916 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 6,419 shares and now owns 70,819 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 51,191 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 15,904 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rowland & Company Counsel Adv invested in 53,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,755 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.15% or 2,571 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com holds 4,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Beacon Fin Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 15,609 shares. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,739 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Allstate Corp accumulated 80,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,185 shares. Capital Mgmt Assoc invested in 0.77% or 7,400 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $82 target. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating.

