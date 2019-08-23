Oakmont Partners Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Valuation Rose; 1492 Capital Management Upped Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Value Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 4.84M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset LP invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ballentine Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,892 shares. Victory Management holds 0.01% or 15,687 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited holds 252,036 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Limited Liability reported 1.85 million shares. Vigilant invested in 0% or 127 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.5% or 61,629 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,901 shares in its portfolio. 6,405 were accumulated by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.1% or 19,078 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Communication invested in 300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,139 shares. Leisure Cap reported 2,440 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ranger Investment Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Whittier Trust reported 66 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 2.55 million shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 272,464 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 320,342 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 82,921 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2,386 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Avalon Ltd Liability accumulated 170,089 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% or 260,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 191,070 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.