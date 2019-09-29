Oakmont Partners Cut Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Sands Capital Management Decreased Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $322.68 Million as Stock Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 89,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 54,981 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 58,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Better Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 410,331 shares to 570,524 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 138,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fin Svcs reported 77 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,713 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hm Payson And owns 220 shares. Cookson Peirce invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 436,089 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 3,829 shares. Coastline stated it has 2,700 shares. 1.40M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 1.41M shares. Alps Inc stated it has 5,920 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 263 shares. Peconic Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated has 13.54M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,297 shares to 21,503 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.