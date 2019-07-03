Oakmont Partners Continues to Hold Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC); Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Market Valuation Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Its Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 138.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 5,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 3,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 371,212 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 73,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 142,920 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors Incorporated reported 389,959 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 219,522 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 500 shares. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,361 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 10,644 shares. Alps Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 47,873 shares. American Grp Inc reported 37,951 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 8,497 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 413 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.05% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 54,368 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 136,627 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Raymond James Assoc invested in 73,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,408 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,259 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

