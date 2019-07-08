Oakmont Partners Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.295. About 2.43M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 932.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 41,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 3.74 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has 4.24M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 53,980 shares. 51,120 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Port Management. 2.08M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 77,166 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.02% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio. Wills Group stated it has 3,633 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 303,149 shares. Parsec Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.26% or 6.94M shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bryn Mawr Trust Communications accumulated 60,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 13,993 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 31,260 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 35,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,688 shares to 4,013 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

