Oakmont Maintains Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR); Rock Springs Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company's stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 1.05 million shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500.

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Group Incorporated has 29,383 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com owns 129,718 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 12,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.03% or 2,878 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 60,947 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,046 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 3,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 155,620 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 2,664 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.41 million shares. Twin Capital Management Inc holds 10,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 182,936 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And has invested 0% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ACHN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 96.90 million shares or 7.35% less from 104.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Jefferies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Meeder Asset holds 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) or 2,516 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 75,246 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 108,600 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 208,192 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 126,811 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 277,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 129,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 74 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9,500 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

