Oakmont Has Upped Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $8.41 Million; Share Value Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position as Stock Price Rose

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 356.48% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.27% or 7,518 shares. Blackrock reported 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 60,947 shares. Prentiss Smith Company Inc reported 3,429 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gp has 2.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 101,158 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 107,100 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Conning Inc owns 9,516 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.27 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading reported 1,798 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2,878 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Utd Service Automobile Association has 960,928 shares. Crawford Counsel invested in 5,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Advisors Lc owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,711 shares to 7,442 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 255,533 shares. Private Tru Commerce Na stated it has 142,507 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability owns 455,897 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.66 million shares. Private Wealth Inc has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 27,396 are owned by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.21% or 12.41 million shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 295,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arbor Llc has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 180,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).