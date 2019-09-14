Oakmont Has Trimmed Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose; As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Trimmed by $5.74 Million Its Position

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 644,296 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.10 million, down from 671,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.96 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 234,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, down from 439,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.