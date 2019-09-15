Oakmont Has Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $8.41 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Immersion (IMMR) Holding Boosted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 177,108 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 05/03/2018 SPENCER WAXMAN REPORTS 6.09 PCT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF FEB 23 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – lmmersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 902,492 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Svcs Corporation stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 343,291 shares. Motco has 786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,475 shares in its portfolio. Choate Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Century has invested 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 151,911 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,750 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 1.82 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.05% or 99,140 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,750 are held by Millennium Mgmt Llc. 16,939 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd accumulated 83,193 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 22,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps has 45,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 11,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 416 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 11,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 219,233 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 397,932 shares. Nokomis Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 194,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 34,140 shares. Penbrook Mgmt holds 1% or 122,140 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 367,932 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Raging Capital Management – LLC bought $310,893.