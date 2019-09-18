Oakmont Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $8.41 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 65,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 61,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.25M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited reported 165,329 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 75,365 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested in 15,484 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.52% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 796 were reported by Hm Payson &. Td Asset invested in 902,492 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 134,774 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 26,306 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,909 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 17,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,660 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.09% or 14,425 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 9,373 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications reported 6,000 shares stake.