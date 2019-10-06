Oakmont Has Increased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $8.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Holds Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 149.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.66M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 719,509 shares traded or 38.47% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. The insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27M.