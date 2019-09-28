Oakmont Has Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Pdt Partners Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $2.55 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 9,316 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 34,400 shares with $9.45M value, down from 43,716 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $46.92B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Oakmont Corp decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 60.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Corp sold 42,389 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Oakmont Corp holds 27,990 shares with $14.68M value, down from 70,379 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Pdt Partners Llc increased Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 12,905 shares to 135,916 valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 43,990 shares and now owns 126,603 shares. Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) was raised too.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The First Ever Cannabis Stock Delisting May Be Imminent – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 19.38% above currents $250.26 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,745 shares. Natl Pension Service invested in 217,510 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gru Limited reported 0% stake. 1,700 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Cambridge Invest Research accumulated 10,454 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability holds 1,318 shares. Mathes owns 15,247 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 10,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners LP invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Capital Llp holds 443,031 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Advisors has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,726 shares. Scge Management LP accumulated 613,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,166 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65M worth of stock or 4,974 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 3,020 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 0.08% or 168,516 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sigma Counselors reported 4,445 shares stake. Financial Architects owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 101 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 1.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 200,772 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 1,500 shares. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.01% or 384 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited accumulated 2,679 shares or 0.2% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.19% or 4.81M shares in its portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.46% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 188,831 shares. Scott Selber Inc accumulated 4,270 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Westwood Management Il stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.54 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.