Oakmont Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $1.58 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 641.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 97,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 112,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 884,897 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98 million, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 15,523 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 992 shares. Spc Financial has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Stillwater Ltd has 2.35% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 26,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,000 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hrt Fincl Lc stated it has 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 325,363 are held by Bancorp. 37,066 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 17,535 shares. Colony reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 6,176 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sunbelt holds 0.36% or 2,252 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 475 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Awarded US Army Contract to Develop Sentinel A4 Radar – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sikorsky HH-60Ws set for production – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Cambridge Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Geode Mngmt Llc owns 2.61M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 141,686 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 13,840 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Forward Management Ltd Liability Co reported 525,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 35,861 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 10,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 215,998 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 281,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).