Oakmont Boosted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $8.41 Million; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,162 are owned by Hrt Finance. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 199,759 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 83,286 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 45,573 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York, New York-based fund reported 536,299 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.93% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barometer Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 169,645 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 39,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 110,670 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.2% or 12,179 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% or 12,522 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.94 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,418 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 147 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt reported 1.57% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mason Street Advsr Limited reported 0.09% stake. Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.16% or 6,588 shares. 95,492 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Prudential invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 3,510 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 25,512 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc holds 5,133 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 38,726 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.