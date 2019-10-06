Oakbrook Investments Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Introgen Therapeutics (INGN) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Introgen Therapeutics Inc (INGN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 87 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 105 reduced and sold their positions in Introgen Therapeutics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 22.43 million shares, up from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Introgen Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 31.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stake by 86.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 5,885 shares as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 12,675 shares with $4.10M value, up from 6,790 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corporation now has $62.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.98. About 820,448 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. for 3.65 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 138,660 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Llc has 0.67% invested in the company for 23,227 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,000 shares.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $4.89 million for 51.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 189,954 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 20,930 shares to 19,300 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 9,170 shares and now owns 100,330 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.