Oakbrook Investments Upped Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding; Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 223,341 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 162,191 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bokf Na holds 13,345 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 3.79% or 372,521 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 1.65M are owned by Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. 12,608 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd. Vanguard Gp invested in 6.64M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diker Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% stake. 1.18 million were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc invested in 3,300 shares. 6.44M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $66,163 activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5,454 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,575 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TripAdvisor Stock Is Up 5.5% Today – The Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “USA Technologies’ (USAT) Accounting Firm Resigns, Discloses Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement – StreetInsider.com” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2019: USAT, IRBT, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 75,705 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 89,543 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 72,126 shares. Foundation Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.89% or 474,066 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,538 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 100 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 515 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Management Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 21,983 shares. First Washington Corp reported 2.14% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 118,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). American Int Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 38,844 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 2.83M shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 309,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares to 20,710 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,916 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).