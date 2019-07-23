Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) as Stock Declined; Creative Planning Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 39895.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 199,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,977 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 8.82M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 37,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,964 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 95,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 15.66 million shares traded or 19.06% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Axa holds 0.27% or 1.45M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,345 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 207,647 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust Company invested in 0.46% or 10,848 shares. City Holding holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 49,764 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.81% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Los Angeles Management Equity has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hartford Fincl has invested 1.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd owns 18,055 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Bancshares Na owns 28,519 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,082 shares. Boys Arnold Company reported 12,145 shares. Grace And White Inc New York reported 9,848 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 332,622 shares to 414,772 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 10,979 shares to 6,451 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 46,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,999 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SPXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 170,857 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Profund Lc invested in 0.07% or 71,976 shares. Barnett & Inc holds 15,505 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 459,800 are owned by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Country Trust Bankshares holds 961,773 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Asset Strategies invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 86,824 shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt LP owns 29,500 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 46,093 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 32,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

