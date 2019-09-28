Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $3.99 Million as Share Value Declined; Meeder Asset Management Upped Stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by $495,504 as Stock Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 52,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,326 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 134,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 51,991 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 42,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 565,733 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 42,179 shares to 11,665 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 202,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 34,670 shares to 178,124 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Artista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET).