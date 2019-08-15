Oakbrook Investments Stake in Fedex (FDX) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Stake by $1.83 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 90.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 18,087 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 9,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 606,590 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 2.16M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 3,125 shares to 3,170 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd. by 3,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,263 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12,500 shares to 6,343 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 55,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,460 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).