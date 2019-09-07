Oakbrook Investments Lowered The Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $3.80 Million; Shares Rose; Ironsides Asset Advisors Raised Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Valuation Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,117 are owned by Homrich Berg. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 11,564 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 114,750 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advisors stated it has 177,368 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,166 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Reaves W H Incorporated invested 0.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 403,833 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 31,930 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 0.11% or 111,296 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fil Ltd holds 3.63 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Foundation Res Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,944 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Globeflex LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,245 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9,120 shares to 18,411 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,350 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).