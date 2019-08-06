Oakbrook Investments Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Position by $535,050; Stock Price Rose; West Family Investments Lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Price Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 13,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 77,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 90,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 7.44M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 52,687 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.56 million shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation invested in 0.21% or 1.01M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0.37% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 223,340 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.21% or 10,817 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 80,808 shares. Architects owns 200 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Inv stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gru One Trading LP invested in 5,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.55 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Herald Ltd has 25,000 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 226,575 shares to 245,457 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 12,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,620 shares, and has risen its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.48 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co owns 8,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 233,440 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 18,465 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 122,312 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 192,782 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc owns 10,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 449,872 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Regions stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Hightower Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 126,328 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 140,761 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 208,957 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 182,690 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

