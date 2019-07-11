Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $741,744 as Market Valuation Rose; Callahan Advisors Lifted United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.03 Million; Market Value Declined

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 946,111 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI)

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 69.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 5,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,375 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 7,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 869,007 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Fox Business” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Real Reason Stanley Black & Decker Stock Slumped 20.4% in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $386.61M for 13.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 2,682 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 24,725 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 11,114 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meyer Handelman holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 153,621 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability holds 18,854 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 116,331 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 14,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,750 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 86,610 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nomura has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 10,612 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,291 shares. Sabal Tru has 2,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13,140 shares to 29,870 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 97,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,236 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 12,431 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 68,657 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Agf Invs has 0.47% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 367,988 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% or 13,344 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 54,875 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Whitnell & has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP stated it has 85,000 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,275 shares. 50,000 are held by Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Company. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 5,151 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 15,485 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.01% or 370 shares.