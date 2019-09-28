Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Holding Has Upped by Ardevora Asset Management Llp

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 9,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 274,416 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.36M, down from 283,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 126,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 609,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.57M, up from 483,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 549 shares to 28,026 shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,625 shares, and has risen its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,108 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,400 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 19,586 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 608 shares. Metropolitan Life Company reported 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cohen Klingenstein invested in 18,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 1,800 shares stake. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.19% or 17,803 shares in its portfolio. 23,141 were accumulated by D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 32,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge holds 1.29% or 65,183 shares. Jlb holds 2.23% or 81,003 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 16,200 shares to 350,805 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,324 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).